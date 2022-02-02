'As my world crashed down, she kept me going'

A mother has described her amazement at how her two-year-old daughter retained her high spirits while being treated for a fast-growing cancer.

Florence, from Hinckley in Leicestershire, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021 after developing a tumour in her stomach.

Florence's mother Sophie was initially told by a doctor the lump in Florence's stomach could be constipation but, after further tests at A&E, they received a diagnosis.

