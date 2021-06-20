'As my world crashed down, she kept me going'

A mother has described her amazement at how her two-year-old daughter retained her high spirits while being treated for a fast-growing cancer.

Florence, from Hinckley in Leicestershire, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021 after developing a tumour in her stomach.

Florence's mother Sophie was initially told by a doctor the lump in Florence's stomach could be constipation but, after further tests at A&E, they received a diagnosis.

Sophie said: "I just start to get emotional. How can someone of two years old even go through something like that?

"Your world comes crashing down but, at the same time, they've still got their high spirits."

Doctors told Sophie that after treatment, there is a 10% chance of Florence's cancer returning.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

