'Help wheelchair users by parking safely'

A woman has launched a social media campaign to try to inform drivers about the consequences of blocking wheelchair access by poor parking.

Umaymah Dakri, 21, from Leicester, who has spina bifida, started her #dontcurbtheaccess initiative on Instagram to chart her experiences of being forced out into busy roads because of drivers parking on dropped curbs.

