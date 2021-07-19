A woman has launched a social media campaign to try to inform drivers about the consequences of blocking wheelchair access by poor parking.

Umaymah Dakri, 21, from Leicester, who has spina bifida, started her #dontcurbtheaccess initiative on Instagram to chart her experiences of being forced out into busy roads because of drivers parking on dropped kerbs.

A video she has made about the issue has had 5,000 views.

She said: "Parking on the kerb can be resolved if people just reconsider their actions and just find a safer place to park because it is unsafe for people in wheelchairs, like myself."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

