Hundreds of tractors decorated with Christmas lights have been touring through rural villages to raise money for charity.

The 342-tractor parade - known as Archer's Festive Charity Tractor Run - was organised by Ryan Archer, from Countesthorpe, Leicestershire, to raise money for East Midlands Air Ambulance and Leicestershire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre.

