'My over-55s ballet class is a lifelong dream'

A group of women have been speaking of their delight at attending a ballet class aimed at over-55s.

The Silver Swan taster sessions were organised by Age UK Leicester and Leicestershire and supported by the Royal Academy of Dance.

One of the participants said she had dreamed of being a ballet dancer since she was little.

"I've always wanted to do ballet. You know, the little girl wants to have the tutu," she said.

"But unfortunately we didn't have the finance to do it. So it's a lifelong dream - a long time coming but it's never too late."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.