One of the world's only dairies allowed to produce Stilton cheese has been talking about its busy Christmas period.

Long Clawson Dairy, in Leicestershire, planned to make about 2,500 whole cheeses, weighing about 18kg (39lb), each day in the lead-up to the festive season.

