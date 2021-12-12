My hand was saved by stitching it to my chest

A car crash survivor's hand has been saved by using a wartime technique that involves stitching it to his chest.

Martin Shaw's hand was severely injured when his car skidded and crashed on the A512 near Shepshed, Leicestershire.

The 35-year-old, who lives in Loughborough, thought his hand would need to be amputated and feels lucky he can still use it.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.