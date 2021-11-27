Family sent 'boxes and boxes' of crisps after public plea
A family are overwhelmed by the public help they are getting after sharing how their daughter has been affected by supply problems of crisps.
Ava has a number of conditions, including avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) and a condition that affects her development.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.