A family have said they are overwhelmed by the public help they have received after sharing the story of their daughter's dependency on a variety of crisps.

Ava has a number of conditions, including avoidant or restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) and a condition that affects her development.

Walkers oven baked sea salt-flavour crisps form a major part of the four-year-old's diet but they are currently in limited supply.

The family, from Narborough, Leicestershire, were spending hours hunting for the crisps amid a national shortage as it is one of the only things Ava is able to eat.

Ava's mother, Michelle, said: "I think we've received about 450 packets and we've been able to send them out to other families who are searching for these crisps."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

