Walkers crisp shortage: Girl reliant on crisps to live gets special delivery
A family have said they are overwhelmed by the public help they have received after sharing the story of their daughter's dependency on a variety of crisps.
Ava has a number of conditions, including avoidant or restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) and a condition that affects her development.
Walkers oven baked sea salt-flavour crisps form a major part of the four-year-old's diet but they are currently in limited supply.
The family, from Narborough, Leicestershire, were spending hours hunting for the crisps amid a national shortage as it is one of the only things Ava is able to eat.
Ava's mother, Michelle, said: "I think we've received about 450 packets and we've been able to send them out to other families who are searching for these crisps."
Video journalist: Chris Waring
