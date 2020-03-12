'Our skate park shut down so we built our own'

A female skateboarding group have built their own skate park to inspire others to take up the sport.

Girls' Night, in Leicester, which runs fortnightly, offers a safe place where women can practise and socialise.

Skate Parlour co-owner Yusra Alageli said she and friend Lily Clawson-Chan built the venue following the closure of other indoor parks and it opened in April.

Ms Alageli is hoping the facilities can help champion inclusivity within the skating scene.

"If you don't see yourself in something, you can't imagine yourself doing it.

"Women and girls are underrepresented in skateboarding sport."

Video journalist: Harris Millar

