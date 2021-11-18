'People don't understand my daughter's condition'

A mother of a child with an eating disorder has spoken about the negative comments she has received on social media.

Supply issues mean it's been very difficult for Michelle to get hold of a specific type of potato crisp that is one of the few things her four-year-old daughter Ava will eat.

Ava has a number of health conditions including an avoidant or restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID).

Michelle told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that it wasn't a case of poor parenting.