'We don't want to go to Zumba - we're punks'

An all-female garage punk band whose members have an average age of 55 are trying to encourage more middle-aged women to play instruments.

The Verinos, who formed as Leicester's extended lockdown measures were eased, perform songs which address age and gender stereotypes.

The five-piece act has auditioned to play at next year's Glastonbudget music festival in response to the male-dominated line-ups at other UK festivals.

"Often there's that idea that you're just going to dig your garden and go to Zumba or visit a National Trust property," songwriter and guitarist Ruth Miller said.

"We want to be in a punk band. We don't want to just watch daytime TV."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

