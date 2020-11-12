Thousands of people gathered in Leicester on Thursday to celebrate Diwali at one of the biggest events outside India.

The city's Golden Mile was lit up with a fire garden and laser rainbow, despite a reduced programme this year.

The coronavirus pandemic interrupted festivities in 2020.

The city and county councils had asked people to take lateral flow tests before attending the event and to stay at home if they felt unwell, even if the tests came back negative.

