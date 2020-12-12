BBC Young Reporter Keion has been on a mission - to find out what people from working class backgrounds can do to get involved in action against climate change.

In the week of COP26, Keion met with young people from his home city of Leicester who are involved in climate action.

Tyler, from Climate Strike Leicester, said: "When working class people - or just average people - are looking at the climate crisis it seems so daunting."

However, she added there were local groups around that people could get involved with.

