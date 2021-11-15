Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has been describing how her guide dog Hatti helped her find an identity after the Rio games of 2016.

"After Rio, I was in a really bad place," she said. "I'd had a really successful games, came away with two Paralympic gold medals and probably about a month after I came back I realised I didn't know who I was as a person any more.

"I didn't feel like I had an identity outside of the track.

"And Hatti... she was really there for me and she gave me a purpose to get up in the morning."

Ms Clegg has now written a book about her experience of getting a guide dog and how Hatti has helped her over the past seven years.

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

