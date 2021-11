Police stopped traffic in a busy city centre to guide a lost swan to safety.

Leicestershire Police said it received a report the bird was in the road at St Nicholas Circle, Leicester, at about 10:50 on Sunday morning.

After ushering it away from traffic, an officer picked it up and carried it to a nearby river, wrapped in his hi-vis jacket.

