Footage has shown the restraint of a robber who died two days after being confronted by members of the public in Leicestershire.

Shane Bryant and another suspect were armed as they were seen threatening staff and demanding money at a Co-op store in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in 2017.

The noise attracted people from nearby pubs, and a group - including an off-duty police officer and a retired officer - detained and restrained the 29-year-old for 17 minutes.

Mr Bryant was taken ill at the scene and pronounced dead two days later.

An inquest jury found much of the force used on Mr Bryant was reasonable, but added some was not and "more likely than not" contributed to his death.

