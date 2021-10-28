A 22-year-old HGV driver has turned to TikTok to show people it can be a "career for anyone".

Becky Giles, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire, has been driving lorries for four years for her family-run agricultural haulage business in Desborough, Northamptonshire.

The government is taking a number of steps to address the shortage of HGV drivers, amid concerns about deliveries of food, fuel and other items in the run-up to Christmas.

Ms Giles has started a TikTok account to show off a job she "wouldn't change for the world" and encourage others to join the industry.

She shares videos of her day-to-day life and answers questions about the industry.

The driver said she had received some negative comments on the platform but has called on people to be less judgemental about who can take on such jobs.

Video journalist: Harris Millar

