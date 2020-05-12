A family of endangered apes is making itself at home after being moved into a larger enclosure.

The two groups of bonobos at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire, now have independent access to outside runs 24-hours-a-day.

Twycross's apes are the only bonobos at a UK zoo. They are are an endangered species, with less than 20,000 individuals in the wild.

Clare Redfern, senior ape keeper, described the new enclosure as a "dream home" for the animals.

"Their behaviour is showing us that they're really happy, they're nice and calm, they're nice and relaxed," she added.

