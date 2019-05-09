A school has built a golf course to support its students with learning disabilities.

The pitch and putt course was created at Maplewell Hall School, in Loughborough, during lockdown with the help of a local firm.

It is hoped playing golf will help develop the pupils' social skills.

"You don't have to be perfect to have fun," student Kira said.

Video journalists: Charlie Slater and Alex Thorp

