'Our customers formed a human chain to see us off'

A hardware shop has moved to new premises up the street by getting volunteers to form a human chain to pass the stock up the road.

The owners of Ashby Toolbox, in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire, are relocating to a bigger store and decided to have some fun with their customers in the process.

They asked volunteers to pass the remaining boxes of stock from their old shop to the new one.

Tina Bax, sales assistant, said: "It was just a lovely way of getting everybody together on our last day, just for a bit of fun and to see us off."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

