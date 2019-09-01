A Royal Air Force pilot has returned to his old school by landing a helicopter on the school playing field.

Flt Lt Clark touched down in an RAF Puma at John Ferneley College, in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, with his crew to meet students and try to inspire them into future careers in the service.

Head teacher Natalie Teece said: "Today’s experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and spectacular event for our staff and students to see.

"We had a number of students explore the helicopter and meet and greet the RAF crew to explore possible career prospects in the RAF."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.