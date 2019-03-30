A dachshund disco, featuring a doggy dance floor and special treats including "pupuccinos", has taken place in a city centre bar.

Organisers James Morgan and Anushka Fernando said they wanted to help dogs socialise again after lockdown.

In 2017 their pug, Bertie, needed life-saving surgery and was crate-rested - meaning he rested in a dog cage - for much of his recovery.

Mr Morgan said the experience left him wanting to make dogs' lives as enjoyable as possible.

"We're trying to make it the best day ever for the dog because you don't know how long they've got and you've got to make the most of it," said Mr Morgan.

The pop-up event, in Leicester, was also open to other breeds throughout the day.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

