'I want the most independence I can get'

A family are fundraising for specialist equipment to help a 10-year-old girl achieve her dream of becoming a nursery nurse like her mum.

Evie, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, has the progressive disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth, meaning she has weak nerves in her hands, feet and legs.

Her family have appealed online for support to help buy equipment, such as a new powered wheelchair, to make it easier for Evie to lead an independent life.

"I want the most independence that I can get," she said.

"I want to be a nursery nurse so I can take after Mum."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.