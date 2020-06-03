A grandmother who had a quadruple heart bypass has said litter picking has become her "number one hobby".

Jenny I'Anson, 73, of Hinckley, Leicestershire, said she can spend up to five hours a day clearing rubbish and she even takes her litter picker with her on holiday.

"I hid my litter picker in my suitcase, unknown to my husband," she said.

"You cannot walk past rubbish. It can be a bit of a pain sometimes but you know you have to do it.

"My husband does say to me, 'I wish you could womble more at home'."

Wombles is a reference to the children's television programme about a group of long-nosed creatures who liked to tidy up Wimbledon Common.

Charity Keep Britain Tidy has said littering has worsened as coronavirus restrictions have eased, describing the situation as a "trashdemic".

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

