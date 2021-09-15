Sisters on track for Olympic glory

Two teenage sisters say they are hoping to support each other to Olympic glory on the track.

Indienne and Shaikira, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, have both recently been crowned national champions, with 13-year-old Shaikira running the fastest 1,500m in Britain for her age, while Indienne, 17, currently represents the Team GB Under-20 squad.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.