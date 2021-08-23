'You can change your life with sport'

A woman who broke her hip while roller-skating at the age of 12, forcing her to abandon her dream of playing football, has said she cried when she found out she had a place on the GB women's wheelchair basketball team at the Paralympics.

Lucy Robinson, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, said: "None of us expected it and I just started crying."

