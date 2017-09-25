'You can change your life with sport'

A woman who broke her hip while roller-skating at the age of 12, forcing her to abandon her dream of playing football, has said she cried when she found out she had a place on the GB women's wheelchair basketball team at the Paralympics.

Lucy Robinson, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, said: "None of us expected it and I just started crying."

The primary school teacher, who is the youngest member of the team, was diagnosed with avascular necrosis following her injury, meaning the blood supply to the end of her bones is disrupted.

She said she wanted to inspire other young people to change their life through sport.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

