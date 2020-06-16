A former asylum seeker has said he believes his allotment saved his life by giving him a positive focus.

Joel Chitsa said he was "severely depressed" after he was forced to flee Zimbabwe, leaving behind his family, in 2002.

But he said gardening helped to "shift his thinking to the love I'm sharing with the plants".

Mr Chitsa, who is vegan, became interested in growing vegetables because he said he found it difficult to buy food he liked and was introduced to a plot in Braunstone, Leicestershire, by the Red Cross.

He was granted leave to remain in the UK in 2020 and has been supported by the charity Leicester City of Sanctuary which helps asylum seekers and refugees.

Video journalist: Harris Millar

