Cars have been damaged after hailstones the size of golf balls fell during a thunderstorm.

The hail storm hit Leicestershire at about 18:15 BST on Tuesday, with some cars and windows obliterated alongside flash flooding.

Kevin Messenger, whose car was damaged by the storm, said "it was a surreal experience".

The Met Office had earlier issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, with extreme heat warnings in place until Friday.

