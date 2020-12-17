'People have never seen anything like this before'

A sound engineer who decided to set up a live stream camera in a bird box has said he finds it "bizarre" it has had more than 41m views online.

John Chadwick, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, bought the bird box during lockdown and set up the camera in March before a family of blue tits moved in.

Millions of people have reacted to footage of the birds which Mr Chadwick has posted on YouTube.

"It's taken off a little bit, which is just bizarre," Mr Chadwick said.

"There's been genuine fascination by some people who have never seen anything like this before."

