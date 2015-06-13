'Finally having a wig puts the smile on your face'

A teenage girl who donated her hair to a cancer charity found out a year later she has cancer herself.

Kiya, 15, sat a GCSE exam on the same day she was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma after discovering a lump in her neck.

Twelve months after donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs to children with cancer, Kiya, from New Lubbesthorpe in Leicestershire, received her own wig from the charity following chemotherapy treatment.

She's now raising money for them and other cancer charities and has had some famous supporters.

Scotland captain and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson told Kiya in a message: "It's so important for you to keep strong and keep fighting. You'll never walk alone."

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: "We know this must be an incredibly difficult time for Kiya so we are extremely grateful to her for thinking of us and supporting the charity, both prior to her own diagnosis and since."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

