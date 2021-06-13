A team of volunteers is hoping a "tiny forest" planted at a community farm will make a big difference to the environment.

Rachel Richards designed the Miyawaki-style forest, inspired by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, which has been planted at the farm in Screveton, Nottinghamshire.

