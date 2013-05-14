'I survived breast cancer and then Covid'

A woman who caught coronavirus after recovering from breast cancer has described how she felt so nervous she struggled to leave her house following her illness.

Katy Meldrum, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, saw her husband hospitalised after he tested positive with Covid-19 on Christmas Day.

She and her daughters caught the virus in January.

She said joining a breast cancer rehabilitation group helped her to regain her confidence.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

