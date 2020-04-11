The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, was interrupted by his daughter during a live TV interview.

The Labour MP for Leicester South was speaking to BBC News about the coronavirus pandemic when his daughter, Annie, snuck up behind him and waved to the camera.

It is not the first time Mr Ashworth has been interrupted by his children on TV.

In April 2020, his daughters walked into another BBC News interview to show him what they had received from their grandmother for Easter.

