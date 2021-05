Celebrity Leicester City fans have been wishing their team good luck, ahead of their first FA Cup final appearance since 1969.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, reigning World Snooker champion Mark Selby and club legend Emile Heskey have lined up to wish the Foxes well prior to their match against Chelsea on Saturday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.