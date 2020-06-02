A burglar has been caught on CCTV smashing his way into a shop before fleeing on a mobility scooter.

It happened at Modern Mobility in Fosse Park, Leicester, on Saturday evening, the shop manager said.

The vehicle, which was worth more than £10,000, was described by the manager as "the most luxurious mobility scooter on the market in the UK".

"Somebody has now been left without a mobility vehicle because of this cowardly act," store manager Nick Partridge said.

"The Cabin Car is the most expensive item in the shop, somebody clearly knew what they were looking for."

Leicestershire Police said it was investigating the burglary, which was reported to them at 20:45 by a member of the public.

