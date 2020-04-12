A man who was due to compete in a 611km (380-mile) ultra challenge in the Arctic has dragged a 27kg (60lb) sledge around the UK instead.

Stu Humber, 47, a personal trainer from Lutterworth in Leicestershire, was hoping to complete in the 6633 Arctic Ultra race which was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Instead, he spent a week walking day and night with a sledge around the town to raise money for the NHS.

He said: "This is me trying to help and support all the work they've been doing recently."

