Coronavirus: Police break up group dancing in Leicester park
A group of people were dispersed by police after they were filmed dancing and holding hands in a park in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said an officer spoke to the group in Spinney Hill Park on Sunday and told them they were in breach of Covid-19 rules.
The people left minutes later and no fines were issued, the force said.
A volunteer at Leicester Royal Infirmary, who recorded the footage, said "at least 50 people" had gathered.
"It's really, really annoying that these people gather up like that. My daughter is a nurse," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.