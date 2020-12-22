A group of people were dispersed by police after they were filmed dancing and holding hands in a park in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said an officer spoke to the group in Spinney Hill Park on Sunday and told them they were in breach of Covid-19 rules.

The people left minutes later and no fines were issued, the force said.

A volunteer at Leicester Royal Infirmary, who recorded the footage, said "at least 50 people" had gathered.

"It's really, really annoying that these people gather up like that. My daughter is a nurse," he said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.