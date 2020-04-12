A couple who take part in long-distance running events are doing daily lockdown training with their children in pushchairs.

Matt and Amanda Knight, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, found many of their usual events have been cancelled this year but said running with their family had helped keep them motivated.

"It's very easy to fall into a habit whereby you're indoors all of the time, you're not getting out and you're not getting space to think," said Mr Knight, who came second in the Coast Ultra Xtreme event in Cornwall in October, taking almost six hours off his previous time.

