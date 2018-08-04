An 87-year-old woman who has cared for thousands of rescued cats has appealed for someone to take over her sanctuary.

Joyce Harris set up the Loughborough Cat Sanctuary in her back garden with the help of her late husband, Kenneth, 35 years ago.

Mrs Harris was awarded a British Empire Medal for her work in the New Year Honours.

She has now wound down operations at the sanctuary and hopes a fellow cat lover can take over the reins.

"It's been a wonderful 35 years and I'd do it again," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

