A cold water swimmer who has missed her hobby during lockdown has completed a seven-day ice bath challenge.

Justine Sore said she devised the challenge to get her "cold water fix in lockdown" in landlocked Leicestershire.

The 48-year-old, who lives on a farm in Melton Mowbray, took the plunge in seven of the farm's animal troughs.

The solicitor has also used the challenge to raise more than £2,100 for the county's air ambulance.

