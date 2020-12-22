Police have released bodycam footage of officers dealing with members of the public breaching coronavirus restrictions after issuing 142 fines in one weekend.

Leicestershire Police said the value of the fixed penalty notices - handed out between 8 and 10 January - amounted to a total of £57,800.

In one breach, 37 fines were issued in Castle Donington, where motorists had gathered for a car meet, while organisers of a party of more than 30 people in Leicester city centre were also fined.

The force's Assistant Chief Constable, Kerry Smith, described some of the excuses offenders gave police as "ridiculous".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.