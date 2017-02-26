A couple who began living on a narrowboat during the first lockdown have decided to make the canal network their permanent home.

Adam Lind, 27, from Essex, and Lauren Coley, 28, from Hinckley in Leicestershire, lived on a friend's boat after returning from five years of travelling the world, including hitchhiking across Europe.

They liked it so much they bought their own vessel in mid-September and spent lockdown renovating it.

The pair, who document their experiences on Instagram, have said they are planning to launch a podcast.

Video journalist: Harris Millar

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.