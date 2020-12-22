Police have released bodycam footage of the moment a party of more than 60 people was discovered in Leicester.

Two £10,000 fines were issued for holding the gathering at a private residence in King Street on 12 December, Leicestershire Police said.

The force said 37 fines, totalling £23,500, have been issued to people for breaking coronavirus rules in the past two weeks.

