A 13-year-old girl has built up a following of thousands on social media, thanks to her creative ways with make-up.

Sienna, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, started raiding her mum's make-up bag at the age of five and has now won fans thanks to her skills at creating looks inspired by The Grinch, among others.

Sienna said: "It's a bit strange how I can look at something and then just put it on my face."

Her mother, Emma Wainwright, said her daughter was not naturally confident but "came alive" when she was in front of a camera.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

