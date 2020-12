A farmer has given his chickens footballs to play with while they are confined to their shed due to the bird flu lockdown.

Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales were told to keep their flocks indoors from 14 December to reduce the spread of the disease.

Phill Crawley, from Sunrise Poultry Farms in Sileby, Leicestershire, said the toys kept his chickens entertained.

The birds also enjoyed playing with road traffic cones, he added.