'How I learned to love my stoma'

A woman who had an ileostomy bag fitted has been documenting her life on social media in a bid to inspire others.

Sarah Smith, who has ulcerative colitis, was fitted with the bag following emergency surgery in 2019.

The 31-year-old, from Wigston in Leicestershire, said after living in pain for years she now felt happy and healthy and wanted to help people who have stomas feel better about their bodies.

