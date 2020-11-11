Residents have shared videos of the moment a man was shot with rubber bullets by armed police.

Officers were called to reports the man was walking near Sarson Street in Quorn, Leicestershire, with "a long-barrelled firearm" at about midday on Wednesday.

Leicestershire Police said the "less lethal option of a baton round" was used against the man by armed officers.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.